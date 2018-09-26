The Holland Auto Care Middle School Football Schedule for Today(9/26/18) in Guilford County
Middle School Football for Today/Wednesday in Guilford County, coming to us from Holland Auto Care, on Spring Garden Street, in Greensboro:
Allen Jay Prep vs. Ferndale Middle 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Southwest Guilford at Kernodle Middle 5pm
Jackson Middle vs. Allen Middle at Smith HS 5pm
Mendenhall Middle at Northwest Guilford 5pm
Penn-Griffin Middle vs. Welborn Middle Wednesday at 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point
Kiser Middle vs. Swann Middle Wednesday at Page HS 5:30pm
Jamestown Middle at Northern Guilford Middle 5:30pm
Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle Wednesday 6pm
Nighthawk17 said,
Northern Guilford starts at 5:30
Andy Durham said,
Scott Holland says YES! and we now have that game listed at 5:30pm and THANKS!!!
