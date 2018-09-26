The Holland Auto Care Middle School Football Schedule for Today(9/26/18) in Guilford County

Middle School Football for Today/Wednesday in Guilford County, coming to us from Holland Auto Care, on Spring Garden Street, in Greensboro:

Allen Jay Prep vs. Ferndale Middle 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex

Southwest Guilford at Kernodle Middle 5pm

Jackson Middle vs. Allen Middle at Smith HS 5pm

Mendenhall Middle at Northwest Guilford 5pm

Penn-Griffin Middle vs. Welborn Middle Wednesday at 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point

Kiser Middle vs. Swann Middle Wednesday at Page HS 5:30pm

Jamestown Middle at Northern Guilford Middle 5:30pm

Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle Wednesday 6pm