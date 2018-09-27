Elon Cross Country set to Compete at Queen City Invitational

ELON, N.C. – Nearly a month since its last meet, the Elon University men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Charlotte for the 2018 Queen City Invitational on Friday, Sept. 28, at McAlpine Creek Park. The women’s 5K starts at 5 p.m. followed by the men’s 8K at 5:30 p.m.

MEET INFO

Updates of the meet will be posted on Twitter at the programs’ handle, @ElonXCTF.

Meet Information

The Queen City Invitational is the second of two home meets that Queens University will host this season. McAlpine Park is the longtime home of the Footlocker high school Southeast Championships.

Quick Splits

• The Phoenix last competed at its season-opening meet, the Elon Opener, on Aug. 31. The programs were scheduled to race at the 2018 Winthrop Invitational on Sept. 15, but effects of Hurricane Florence forced the postponement of that meet to Oct. 5.

• First-year athletes Hannah Preeo and Andrew Miller were the top runners for the Phoenix women and men’s squads, respectively, at the Elon Opener. Preeo finished seventh overall with a time of 14:50 in the 4K race while Miller was 23rd and a time of 19:46 in the men’s 6K.

• Friday’s meet will be the first time that the Phoenix cross country programs will compete at Queens as a full squad.

• Nick Ciolkowski is expected to make his season-debut for the Phoenix at the meet. The Fairport, N.Y., native and two-time individual Colonial Athletic Association champion did not race at the Elon Opener due to injury.

• Running unattached, Coralea Geraniotis finished second overall at the Elon Opener. The Orleans, Mass., native clocked a time of 13:53 in the women’s 4K.

Elon Opener Recap

Freshmen Hannah Preeo and Andrew Miller were the top runners for the Phoenix women and men squads, respectively, at the Elon Opener on Aug. 31. Preeo was seventh overall with her time of 14:50 in her debut race while senior Chelsea Smith was the next finisher for the Phoenix with a time of 15:00 and in 13th overall. Melissa Anastasakis was 16th at her time of 15:11 while Abby Reimer (15:34) and Paige King (15:39) rounded out the top-five scorers for the Phoenix, who had a total of 10 runners compete at the meet.

In the men’s 6K race, Miller came across first for the Phoenix with his time of 19:46 and was 23rd overall. Cooper Jansson was next with a time of 20:33 for the maroon and gold followed by Richie Kasper at 20:38 and another first-year runner, Kieran Ungemach at 20:47. Michael Germinario rounded out the top-five runners for the Elon men, who saw seven runners total in competition at the meet.

Up Next

The Phoenix travels to the Pirate Invitational at East Carolina on Oct. 12, for its final meet before the 2018 CAA Championships on Oct. 26.