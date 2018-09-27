Elon MSOC Phoenix and Tribe Draw, 1-1

ELON, N.C. – A second-half goal from Iñigo Bronte leveled the match and eventually helped the Elon University men’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw versus Willima & Mary in its Colonial Athletic Association home opener on Wednesday night, Sept. 26, at Rudd Field.

BOX SCORE

The result earned the Phoenix (3-4-1, 0-1-1 CAA) its first points during league play against the defending league tournament champion and 2018 preseason favorite William & Mary (2-4-1, 0-0-1 CAA). Elon also saw its season-high three-game losing streak come to an end.

The Rundown

The Phoenix was the more aggressive team in a physical first half after the start time for the match was delayed over an hour due to lightening. Elon had its best look in the opening stanza inside the 33rd minute. Nick Adamczyk took a shot from just outside the box that hit the crossbar before falling out of play.

As time dwindled down and it looked like the first half would conclude with a scoreless battle between both teams, William & Mary’s Devin McCarthy had other plans. The freshman was able to chip a tightly contested shot over keeper Matthew Jegier with nine seconds left in the opening period to give the Tribe the 1-0 advantage before the half.

Four different Phoenix players had shot attempts in the first half, totaling four shots for Elon compared to three for the Tribe. William & Mary had seven fouls in the opening period including a yellow caution while Elon had four fouls.

Elon picked up its pace in the second half chasing the equalizer. The Phoenix was able to force three consecutive corners starting at the 50th minute mark, but William & Mary’s goalkeeper Connor Andrews was able to make saves off two of the set piece plays before Caner Snover’s header went high on the final attempt.

Elon would eventually break through and tie the match at one-all inside the 61st minute on Bronte’s fourth goal of the season. The Pamplona, Spain, native played the ball on a throw-in from Hassan Pinto and slotted it past the keeper near the six-yard area to level the contest.

Inside the 82nd minute, Bronte had a look for the go-ahead score. The striker placed a header that forced Andrews to get his hand on it to force another corner kick for Elon. The set piece ended with a Snover shot that was blocked before match went into overtime for the third straight contest for the Phoenix.

Neither team was able to take advantage from that point on as both the Phoenix and Tribe went scoreless in the two 10-minute overtime periods. The 1-1 finish is the first draw of the 2018 season for the maroon and gold.

Elon ended the match with an edge in the shot column, 14-10, with four of those attempts ending on target. Jegier ended game with three saves, matching his counterpart Andrews.

Up Next

The Phoenix returns on the road for CAA play at Northeastern on Sept. 29. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.