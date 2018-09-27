HPU WSOC Panthers Secure 0-0 Draw With Campbell On The Road

• High Point University women’s soccer holds Campbell without a single shot on goal in a scoreless draw with the Camels this Wednesday

• The Panthers shutout is their fourth of the 2018 season, dropping their GAA to 1.27 on the year, and maintaining its three-match unbeaten streak in conference play

• Skyler Prillaman and Ashlyn Kearney each tallied a game-high five shots, with the pair putting two on frame apiece

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – High Point University women’s soccer gathered its fourth shutout of the season this Wednesday, working to a scoreless draw on the road at Campbell.

The Panthers outshot their opponents by an unseemly 6-1 in the opening 25 minutes, with freshmen forwards Brooke Parsons and Skyler Prillaman each putting a strike on target. The Camels began mounting pressure in the latter 20 minutes of the first half, but were unable to put away the first goal of the night, with the HPU defense recording its first block of the night and steering seven CU shots wide of frame.

“Our defense was unbelievable tonight, huge credit to them,” said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine. “They really stood them up and played very well against them, I couldn’t have asked for a better result from that side of things.”

High Point’s offense was all over Campbell to start the second half, drawing a pair of corners in the opening two minutes. Starting defender Brie Deel provided a bulk of chances for the Panthers in the opening stages of the period, winning three straight headers off her team’s corner opportunities. The junior made contact with a ball that fell just a single yard wide of frame, as her side took six shots at net in the first 12 minutes of the latter half.

HPU blocked its second shot of the night in the 48th minute, before holding the Campbell offense without a shot in the proceeding 23 minutes of play. The Panthers tested the Camel keeper four times in the second frame, but were unable to find the back of the net, as the side was forced to go into extra time for the fourth occasion this season.

Getting four shots on goal in overtime, the Panthers biggest opportunity of the night may have come off the foot of senior Becca Palmer in the 101st minute. After Ashlyn Kearney’s cross was steered to the top of the 18 on a Camel header, the deflected ball fell directly in front of the awaiting Palmer, who drove a ball destined for the left upper-90.

The Campbell keeper would be up to task for the ninth time that night however, making a leaping save that would keep the Panthers from putting a number on the scoreboard. Ending in a scoreless draw, the Panthers are currently 0-0-3 when heading to extra minutes this year, and maintain their current unbeaten streak in conference-play (1-0-2).

>> High Point held Campbell without a single shot on goal in 110 minutes of play, the first time they’ve done so since shutting out Presbyterian 2-0, two years ago (10/19/16)

>> After Wednesday’s match, HPU is outshooting opponents 78-36 in conference play

>> Prillaman has been responsible for 15 of those attempts herself, currently holding three points in conference play along

>> The Panthers won eight corner kicks to the Camels’ three. HPU’s record when winning/tying in the corner contest sits at 3-0-2, while its record when losing that battle is 0-5-1

>> Savannah Stoughton made her second start of the season, finishing the night with a shot on goal and a season-high 69 minutes played

COMING UP NEXT

• High Point continues the conference schedule with a Saturday matchup against Radford, on the road at 7 p.m.

• The Panthers are dead even against the Highlanders all-time, with a record of 12-12-3