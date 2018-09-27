JV Football Finals from Tonight/Thursday in Guilford County:Winner’s Circle includes East Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Ragsdale, Mount Tabor, WS Reynolds, plus N.C. A&T Aggies tonight

More scores are on the way in here to GreensboroSports Center….

**********Tonight’s JV Finals:**********

East Forsyth 30, Page 27

Page(3-3)/East(4-2)

Courtesy of Robert Stutts

Southwest Guilford 18, Dudley 14

SWG(5-0)/Dudley(3-1)

Courtesy of the SWG fan

Northern Guilford 20, Northeast Guilford 0

NG(2-3)/NEG(2-2)

Courtesy of Coach Westberg(NG) and Coach Chris Suggs(NEG)

Mount Tabor 40, Western Guilford 0

MT(3-2)/WG(0-5)

Ragsdale 7, Glenn 6

Ragsdale(2-2)/Glenn(1-3)

WS Reynolds 27, Grimsley 0

WSR(3-1)/Grimsley(3-2)

WS Reagan vs High Point Central postponed until October 29th

WS Reagan(4-0)/High Point Central(2-2)

****The above Four Scores, all courtesy of Lamar Daniels….Thanks to LD for this week’s scores…..****

Eastern Guilford 47, Southwestern Randolph 0

EG(5-1)/SWR(0-4)

Courtesy of MaxPreps.com

West Forsyth(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-1)

WS Parkland(2-2) at Ben L. Smith(2-2)

Southern Guilford(2-2) at Burlington Williams(0-3)

High Point Andrews(0-1) at Reidsville(3-1)

High Point Christian (0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) 5pm

Southeast Guilford(3-2) OFF

Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF

*****College Football for a Thursday night:*****

Final:N.C. A&T 31, South Carolina State 16

N.C. A&T(4-1)/S.C. State(0-4)

A&T was behind early in this game(At one point, South Carolina State 16, N.C. A&T 3/Halftime:S.C. State 16, N.C. A&T 10…Lamar Raynard(High Point Andrews HS) with 253 yards passing and 3 TD’s for A&T, Marquell Cartwright(High Point Andrews HS) with 155 yards rushing for A&T…

4th Quarter:

Miami 40, North Carolina 10

NFL:

LA Rams 38, Minnesota Vikings 28….4th Quarter