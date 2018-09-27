JV Football Finals from Tonight/Thursday in Guilford County:Winner’s Circle includes East Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Ragsdale, Mount Tabor, WS Reynolds, plus N.C. A&T Aggies tonight

Posted by Andy Durham on September 27, 2018 at 9:07 pm under High School | 2 Comments to Read

More scores are on the way in here to GreensboroSports Center….
**********Tonight’s JV Finals:**********
East Forsyth 30, Page 27
Page(3-3)/East(4-2)
Courtesy of Robert Stutts

Southwest Guilford 18, Dudley 14
SWG(5-0)/Dudley(3-1)
Courtesy of the SWG fan

Northern Guilford 20, Northeast Guilford 0
NG(2-3)/NEG(2-2)
Courtesy of Coach Westberg(NG) and Coach Chris Suggs(NEG)

Mount Tabor 40, Western Guilford 0
MT(3-2)/WG(0-5)

Ragsdale 7, Glenn 6
Ragsdale(2-2)/Glenn(1-3)

WS Reynolds 27, Grimsley 0
WSR(3-1)/Grimsley(3-2)

WS Reagan vs High Point Central postponed until October 29th
WS Reagan(4-0)/High Point Central(2-2)
****The above Four Scores, all courtesy of Lamar Daniels….Thanks to LD for this week’s scores…..****

Eastern Guilford 47, Southwestern Randolph 0
EG(5-1)/SWR(0-4)
Courtesy of MaxPreps.com

West Forsyth(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-1)
WS Parkland(2-2) at Ben L. Smith(2-2)
Southern Guilford(2-2) at Burlington Williams(0-3)
High Point Andrews(0-1) at Reidsville(3-1)
High Point Christian (0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) 5pm

Southeast Guilford(3-2) OFF
Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF

*****College Football for a Thursday night:*****
Final:N.C. A&T 31, South Carolina State 16
N.C. A&T(4-1)/S.C. State(0-4)
A&T was behind early in this game(At one point, South Carolina State 16, N.C. A&T 3/Halftime:S.C. State 16, N.C. A&T 10…Lamar Raynard(High Point Andrews HS) with 253 yards passing and 3 TD’s for A&T, Marquell Cartwright(High Point Andrews HS) with 155 yards rushing for A&T…

4th Quarter:
Miami 40, North Carolina 10

NFL:
LA Rams 38, Minnesota Vikings 28….4th Quarter

  • Lamar said,

    Mount Tabor 40 Western Guilford 0
    Ragsdale 7 Glenn 6
    Grimsley 0 WS Reynolds 27
    WS Reagan vs High Point Central postponed until October 29th

  • Lamar said,

    West Forsyth 37 Northwest Guilford 24
    Southern Guilford 8 Burlington Williams 14
    WS Parkland 0 Ben L. Smith 22
    Eastern Guilford 47 Southwestern Randolph 0

