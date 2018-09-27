JV Football Tonight(9/27/18) in Guilford County with most/all GCS Systems appearing to be on GO!!!
JV Football Tonight/Thursday in Guilford County
*****All Games set for 7pm Kickoffs, unless otherwise noted……*****
Page(3-2) East Forsyth(4-1)
Dudley(3-0) at Southwest Guilford(4-0)
Northern Guilford(1-3) at Northeast Guilford(2-1)
Grimsley(3-1) at WS Reynolds(2-1)
West Forsyth(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-1)
Eastern Guilford (3-1) at Southwestern Randolph(0-3)
Ragsdale(1-2) at Glenn(1-2)
WS Parkland(2-2) at Ben L. Smith(2-2)
Mount Tabor(2-2) at Western Guilford(0-4)
Southern Guilford(2-2) at Burlington Williams(0-3)
High Point Andrews(0-1) at Reidsville(3-1)
WS Reagan(4-0) at High Point Central(2-2)
High Point Christian (0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) 5pm
Southeast Guilford(3-2) OFF
Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF
