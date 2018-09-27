Women’s Metro 4-A Conference Golf Match with Page Pirates out in front, as Shepherd, Pack and Neff were pushing Pirates to a 110 finish, 25 strokes better than #2 Ragsdale
Women’s Metro 4-A Conference Golf Match at
Greensboro Country Club
Page 110
Emelia Pack 36
Tatum Neff 39
Harper Shepherd 35
Kate Hunter 45
Ava Besecker 43
Ragesdale 135
Caroline Isaacson 39
Kate Brendley 47
London Thomas 49
Brooke Brendley 58
Northwest 151
Maggie Mahon 48
Riley Williams 49
Kaitlyn Guild 54
Christa Simaan 54
Trisha Raj 60
Grimsley 154
Christina Witte 49
Blake Fuquay 48
Caroline Witte 57
Kellyn Giles 67
High Point Central 176
EC Niebauer 54
Lea Kolobet 62
Stella Conner 60
Courtesy of Page Pirates Golf
