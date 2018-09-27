Women’s Metro 4-A Conference Golf Match with Page Pirates out in front, as Shepherd, Pack and Neff were pushing Pirates to a 110 finish, 25 strokes better than #2 Ragsdale

Posted by Press Release on September 27, 2018 at 11:41 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Women’s Metro 4-A Conference Golf Match at
Greensboro Country Club

Page 110
Emelia Pack 36
Tatum Neff 39
Harper Shepherd 35
Kate Hunter 45
Ava Besecker 43

Ragesdale 135
Caroline Isaacson 39
Kate Brendley 47
London Thomas 49
Brooke Brendley 58

Northwest 151
Maggie Mahon 48
Riley Williams 49
Kaitlyn Guild 54
Christa Simaan 54
Trisha Raj 60

Grimsley 154
Christina Witte 49
Blake Fuquay 48
Caroline Witte 57
Kellyn Giles 67

High Point Central 176
EC Niebauer 54
Lea Kolobet 62
Stella Conner 60

Courtesy of Page Pirates Golf

