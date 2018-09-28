College Men’s Soccer News – Guilford’s Van Kampen Named HeroSports D3 Goalie of the Week

SEATTLE, Wash. – Guilford College sophomore Zach Van Kampen (Waxhaw, N.C./Cuthbertson) received the NCAA Division III Goalie of the Week Award from HeroSports.com according to an Internet vote Friday. The website listed 10 nominees for this week’s honor.

Van Kampen made a career-high 12 saves in the Quakers’ 1-0 overtime win over Piedmont International University September 24. His first shutout of the season also marked his first game with 10 or more stops in his 17-match career. Van Kampen made eight first-half stops and four in the second half.

For the season, Van Kampen has started six of Guilford’s seven games and boasts a .800 saves percentage and 1.04 goals against average, both the third-highest figures in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Coach Cory Speed’s Quakers (4-3, 0-1 ODAC) visit league-rival Bridgewater College Saturday (9/29) at 3:00 p.m.