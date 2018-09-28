College Women’s Tennis News – Kim Kleimeier ’13 Named Head Coach at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower named Kim Kleimeier ’13 as the Quakers’ new women’s head tennis coach Thursday. She replaces Dave McCain, who remains Guilford’s men’s coach after directing both men’s and women’s teams from 2010-18.

“Kim’s familiarity with Guilford and our existing team made her a strong candidate,” Bower said. “We look forward to having her grow and lead the team in a full-time capacity.”

Kleimeier served the past four seasons as a Quakers’ assistant coach on a part-time basis. In addition to her Guilford position, she also serves as an instructor at the Precision Tennis Academy. Kleimeier gained experience as the tennis coach at the Canterbury School from 2015-2018 and served also as a United States Tennis Association tournament director in 2015.

A 2013 Guilford graduate, Kleimeier compiled 35 career victories in two seasons with the Quakers. She earned Third Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for her doubles performance in 2011-12. Kleimeier won 10 matches, including seven in the first-doubles flight. A year later, she tallied nine more doubles victories. As a singles competitor, Kleimeier earned 16 wins, eight in each of her two seasons, respectively.

During her time at Guilford, Kleimeier served in various capacities, including as a presenter at Guilford’s Undergraduate Symposium, president of the German Club, and a contributor to the Guilfordian, the school newspaper. She was a two-time Academic All-ODAC selection, a dean’s list student, and a three-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll. She graduated with a double major in English and German.

Guilford could return as many as five letter winners for Kleimeier’s first season at the helm. The Quakers open their dual-match schedule with Salem College February 24, 2019.