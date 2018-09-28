Elon Baseball: D1 Baseball Ranks Kirby, Brnovich 2019 Top Prospects

ELON, N.C. – The accolades keep coming for Elon University baseball pitchers George Kirby and Kyle Brnovich as the pair have been ranked by D1 Baseball on multiple 2019 Top Prospect Lists.

A junior right-hander, Kirby was ranked sixth on the Top 50 Draft Eligible Pitchers ranking, 13th on the Top 150 Draft Eligible Players ranking, and 29th on the Top 100 Draft Eligible Pitchers Base on Analytics ranking.

The final list looked at a pitcher’s zone control, pitch ability, and durability and assigned grades based on a 100-point scale. Kirby earned an overall grade of 87.0 (85.4 ZC, 85.2 PA, and 93.6 DR).

The Rye, N.Y., native spent his summer with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL). Through 10 appearances and 13.0 innings pitched, he posted a 1.38 ERA with a pair of saves, 24 punchouts, a walk, and 13 hits allowed. He made one appearance in the CCBL playoffs, tossing two innings with four strikeouts, one walk, and one hit.

Another junior righty, Brnovich was ranked 17th on the Top 50 list, 40th on the Top 150 list, and fourth on the Top 100 list. He received a grade of 90.6 overall (84.0 ZC, 93.1 PA, and 98.1 DR).

The Milton, Ga., product represented the United States this summer as a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. In three appearances against Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Cuba, Brnovich pitched 6.2 innings with a 1-1 record. He recorded a 2.70 ERA and retired 10 batters with a pair of runs allowed on three hits and as many walks.

Before joining Team USA, Brnovich threw 5.0 innings of relief for the Harwich Mariners and earned a save. He struck out six and didn’t give up a run or a hit. He also was part of a combined seven-inning no-hitter on June 24 as he sat down two batters in 2.0 innings of work.

D1 Baseball has covered college baseball since 2003 and provides score updates, schedules, and standings for every NCAA Division I team and conference.