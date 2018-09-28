Elon Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina Set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 9

ELON, N.C. – The game time for Elon University men’s basketball’s first game inside Schar Center against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 9, has been announced.

The Phoenix will host the Tar Heels at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and are the only way to guarantee seats to Elon’s home opener against North Carolina. Single-game tickets to Elon vs. UNC, if available, will go on sale in November. To purchase season tickets, buy online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office located at Schar Center, or call 336-278-6750.

Before facing the Tar Heels on Nov. 9, Elon opens its 2018-19 campaign with a road contest at Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 p.m.