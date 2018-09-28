Elon Volleyball Falls at Hofstra Friday

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – It was a tough night on the road for the Elon University volleyball program as the Phoenix dropped a 3-0 (18-25, 14-25, 8-25) conference match to Hofstra Friday night, Sept. 28, at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center.

FINAL STATS

“Hofstra played very well at home tonight,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “Our effort was there and we made some great plays, we just couldn’t put enough of them together to gain confidence and go on runs. We will practice tomorrow at Northeastern and work to execute better on Sunday.”

With the loss, Elon falls to 8-5 overall and 0-2 in league play. Hofstra improved to 12-5 with a 2-1 conference mark.

THE RUNDOWN

The Pride jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first set, but a Kam Terry ace capped off a 3-1 response by the Phoenix (8-5, 0-2) to knot the score at 4-all. After the hosts went back up with a 6-2 swing, a Leah Daniel kill got Elon to within 17-14, but the maroon and gold were unable to get any closer as Hofstra won the set 25-18.

HU broke open set two with a 7-1 run and never looked back. Elon held a 2-1 advantage early in set three but couldn’t come up with an answer to the Pride offense. The home team used a 10-1 run to cap off the set and win the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elizabeth Coil scored four kills on six attacks (.667) and Terry also tallied four kills to lead Elon offensively. Kodi Garcia and Haylie Clark contributed 10 assists each, with Terry and Clark both served an ace. On the other side of the net, Maddie Jaudon reached double-digit digs with 11 and Natalie Cummins registered five blocks.

NOTES

-Terry now has 1,154 career kills and needs 13 more to tie Laura Griffin (’02) in eighth place on Elon’s career leaders list.

UP NEXT

Elon travels to Boston, Mass., for a 1 p.m. league match at Northeastern this Sunday, Sept. 30.