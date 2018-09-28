Elon WSOC Falls to College of Charleston, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer fought hard and couldn’t couldn’t overcome an early Laura Ortega goal, falling in a tight 1-0 match to College of Charleston on Thursday night, Sept. 27, at Rudd Field.

Late in the match, Tori Baliatico’s 81st-minute goal was called back because of an offside call. The Phoenix also produced nine shots to Charleston’s five and played a much better second half, but the Cougars held on late for the win.

“The difference tonight was the play of Laura Ortega in one moment,” said head coach Neil Payne. “She had one chance and the quality to finish it, which credit to her, she’s been doing it for four years. For that reason, I can only be encouraged by our performance. We had the courage to get on the ball and play into pressure and good opportunities materialized from it. On reflection, after looking at our disallowed goal, it looks like that Tori [Baliatico] was onside and it was a clinical finish. There are so many positive moments to take away from tonight’s performance and we look forward to Sunday’s match.”

The Phoenix falls to 2-5-3 overall and 0-2-0 in CAA action, while the Cougars improve to 7-5-0 overall and 2-1-0 in conference play.

In the first half, College of Charleston came out on the front foot in the first 10 minutes with three shot attempts, but all three missed wide or high. Laura Ortega put the Cougars on the board in the 17th minute and she blasted a shot into the roof of the net off Alyssa Beck’s headed pass.

The Phoenix nearly had a chance in the 28th minute as Baliatico intercepted a pass and surged to the right side of the box. However, her shot just grazed the left post and Charleston remained in the lead. Elon would get off two more shot attempts at the end of the half, but the Cougars held the 1-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Phoenix got off to a strong start and Hannah Doherty’s shot attempt in the 47th minute from about 20 yards just missed the left post. Elon was then award a free kick in the 63rd minute. Kate McKaytook the kick and Charleston goalkeeper Genevieve Henderson spilled the attempt, but the Cougars defenders were able to clear the rebound.

The biggest moment in the match came in the 81st minute as Taylor Paradoski played a perfect ball to Baliatico, who rounded the goalkeeper Henderson and scored a fantastic goal. However, the goal was disallowed because Baliatico was called offside.

The Phoenix had one last attempt to level the match in the remaining seconds, but Doherty’s shot missed high over the goal and College of Charleston held on for the win.

In goal for Elon, Valentina had another phenomenal performance, making six saves for the Phoenix. Elon outshot Charleston 12-11, but the Couagrs had a 3-1 edge in the corner kick battle.

The Phoenix returns to Rudd Field on Sunday, Sept. 30, to host Senior Day against the Towson Tigers. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Prior to the match, the Elon women’s soccer program will recognize its senior class of Tori Baliatico, Lauren McKeever, Jenny Riemer, and Nyah Spearman.