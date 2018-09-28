High School Football Tonight(9/27/18) in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

*****All Kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….*****

We will have the Don Moore Scoreboard rolling again tonight, with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week….

East Forsyth(5-0) at Page(2-4)…..Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week with pregame at 6:45pm and kickoff at 7:30…Go to GreensboroSports Radio for this broadcast with Don Tilley taking the Talk to the Talley..GreensboroSports Radio…

Southwest Guilford(5-1) at Dudley(4-1)…Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison on the call on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Kris and the DMZ from ‘The Tarp” over at Dudley High School on GreensboroSports Radio 2…

Northeast Guilford(3-2) at Northern Guilford(4-1)….Wyatt Smith will be at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….

WS Reynolds(3-2) at Grimsley(2-4)

Northwest Guilford(3-3) at West Forsyth(3-2)

Southwestern Randolph(2-4) at Eastern Guilford (4-1)

Glenn(3-2) at Ragsdale(4-2)

Ben L. Smith(1-5) at WS Parkland(6-0)

Western Guilford(1-5) at Mount Tabor(2-4)

Burlington Williams(3-3) at Southern Guilford(0-5)

Reidsville(6-0) at High Point Andrews(2-3)

High Point Central(3-3) at WS Reagan(4-1)

Charlotte Christian(4-0) at High Point Christian (5-0) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(5-1) OFF

Bishop McGuinness(4-2) OFF