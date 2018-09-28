Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 28, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: East Forsyth(5-0) at Page(2-4) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Southwest Guilford(5-1) at Dudley(4-1) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.

UPDATE #2 – 8:30 PM

2 Q

East Forsyth (5-0) – 14

Page (2-4) – 7

HALF

Southwest Guilford (5-1) – 0

Dudley (4-1) – 14

2 Q

Northeast Guilford (3-2) – 14

Northern Guilford (4-1) – 28

HALF

WS Reynolds (3-2) – 7

Grimsley (2-4) – 8

0 Q

Northwest Guilford (3-3) – 14

West Forsyth (3-2) – 10

2 Q

Southwestern Randolph (2-4) – 0

Eastern Guilford (4-1) – 22

HALF

Glenn (3-2) – 8

Ragsdale (4-2) – 21

0 Q

Ben L. Smith (1-5)

WS Parkland (6-0)

0 Q

Western Guilford (1-5)

Mount Tabor (2-4)

0 Q

Burlington Williams (3-3)

Southern Guilford (0-5)

2 Q

Reidsville (6-0) – 44

High Point Andrews (2-3) – 0

2 Q

High Point Central (3-3) – 7

WS Reagan (4-1) – 21

2 Q

Charlotte Christian (4-0) – 49

High Point Christian (5-0) – 0

2 Q

Western Alamance – 36

Morehead – 7

2 Q

Rockingham – 7

McMichael – 0

