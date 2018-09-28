Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 28, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: East Forsyth(5-0) at Page(2-4) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Southwest Guilford(5-1) at Dudley(4-1) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.
UPDATE #2 – 8:30 PM
2 Q
East Forsyth (5-0) – 14
Page (2-4) – 7
HALF
Southwest Guilford (5-1) – 0
Dudley (4-1) – 14
2 Q
Northeast Guilford (3-2) – 14
Northern Guilford (4-1) – 28
HALF
WS Reynolds (3-2) – 7
Grimsley (2-4) – 8
0 Q
Northwest Guilford (3-3) – 14
West Forsyth (3-2) – 10
2 Q
Southwestern Randolph (2-4) – 0
Eastern Guilford (4-1) – 22
HALF
Glenn (3-2) – 8
Ragsdale (4-2) – 21
0 Q
Ben L. Smith (1-5)
WS Parkland (6-0)
0 Q
Western Guilford (1-5)
Mount Tabor (2-4)
0 Q
Burlington Williams (3-3)
Southern Guilford (0-5)
2 Q
Reidsville (6-0) – 44
High Point Andrews (2-3) – 0
2 Q
High Point Central (3-3) – 7
WS Reagan (4-1) – 21
2 Q
Charlotte Christian (4-0) – 49
High Point Christian (5-0) – 0
2 Q
Western Alamance – 36
Morehead – 7
2 Q
Rockingham – 7
McMichael – 0
