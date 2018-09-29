College Football Today for our area teams and the ACC Today:Homecoming on the Guilford College campus
Bridgewater at Guilford College(1-1) 1pm….Homecoming for the Guilford College Quakers today….
Greensboro College(1-2) at Averett 6:30pm
New Hampshire at Elon(2-1) 1:30pm
Rice at Wake Forest(2-2) 3:30pm
Winston-Salem State(1-2) at Bowie State 4pm
Virginia(3-1) at N.C. State(3-0) 12:20pm
Western Carolina(3-0) at Furman 3pm
South Alabama at Appalachian State(2-1) 3:30pm
Old Dominion at East Carolina(1-2) 3:30pm
Virginia Tech at Duke(3-0) 7pm
Charlotte(2-2) at UAB 7pm
Temple at Boston College Noon
Syracuse at Clemson Noon
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech Noon
Pitt at Central Florida 3:30pm
Florida State at Louisville 3:30pm
N.C. A&T 31, South Carolina State 16 from Thursday
Miami 47, North Carolina 10 from Thursday
