College Men’s Soccer Final – Bridgewater 3, Guilford 1

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Host Bridgewater College claimed a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer win over Guilford College Saturday in the Quakers’ league opener.

Three different Eagles scored, including Patrick Peach, whose tally in the 42nd minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the hosts a 2-1 halftime lead. Caleb Needle netted an insurance goal in the 80th minute to provide the game’s final margin.

Guilford opened the scoring when Victor Jimenez (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) headed in a Louis Gozan cross in the 38th minute. The lead lasted 33 seconds before Bridgewater tied the game on Sam Franklin’s goal off an Ethan Fitzgerald feed.

Bridgewater held a 15-12 edge in shots. Guilford had five of the game’s seven corner kicks.

Eagles’ netminder Quentin Boric earned the win with five saves, all in the first half. Reigning HeroSports D3 Goalkeeper of the Week Zach Van Kampen made a game-high six stops for the visitors.

Coach Cory Speed’s Quakers continue a three-match road skein Wednesday (10/3) at Roanoke College at 3:00 p.m.