Elon MSOC Phoenix Falls in Overtime at Northeastern, 1-0

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The Elon University men’s soccer team fell by a score of 1-0 in overtime at Northeastern in its Colonial Athletic Association contest on Saturday evening, Sept. 29, at Parsons Field.

BOX SCORE

The Phoenix (3-5-1, 0-2-1 CAA) could not find a positive result in its fourth straight contest of playing 90-plus minutes as the Huskies (3-5-0, 1-1-0 CAA) netted the golden in the 93rd minute of the extra session. The loss snapped Northeastern’s three-match losing skid to the Phoenix and extended Elon’s overall winless streak to five.

The Rundown

Northeastern’s Alec Supinski provided the go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute in overtime to give the Huskies its first three points in league play. The sophomore played the ball near the top of the 18-yard area and sent a low strike to the back left post for the lone score of the match.

Both teams were knotted in shots at 16-all, but the Huskies had seven chances on target compared to four for the Phoenix. Northeastern also dominated in the corners battle, winning 9-4 over the maroon and gold.

Elon’s Iñigo Bronte had a team and game-high five shots including one of the Phoenix’s four shots on target. Hassan Pinto, Mikey Thomas and Jack Edwards had two attempts and one shot on goal each for the Phoenix.

Elon’s best strike for a goal came inside the 29th minute. After the Phoenix earned a corner kick, Bronte sent the ball into the box where it was flicked on to the feet of Marcel Fahrenholz. The redshirt senior took a contested shot near the six-yard area where it hit the bottom of the crossbar before it caromed back to the top of the 18-yard area. Bronte followed with a hard kick that sailed high over the target.

The match was the fourth overtime contest of the season for Elon, who fell to 0-3-1 in such games.

Phoenix keeper Matthew Jegier had five saves in the contest while Chandler Cree made four for the Huskies after coming on in the 27th minute of the match.

Up Next

Elon is back home for a midweek league game versus Delaware on Wednesday, Oct. 3. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. start at Rudd Field.