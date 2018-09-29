High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind and we don’t need to get re-wired, we just need to Re-wind Friday Night’s News and Notes

I think we are wired up enough after a wired-up and fired up Friday night and right now we need to focus on the Rewind, because as we all know, you can only break a game, or games down so much, and then you begin to go over the same things, over and over and over again, and then you might go crazy…Let’s back off and dig in and let others give us their view(s) on last night’s games in our zoomed in, wired, ready to go, Saturday Morning Rewind…..

Step back and let the electricity kick in, here comes the Saturday Morning Rewind, as we put the Re, back in the Wind, for another Saturday morning…Do you like our build up, well you might be saying or thinking, “Just Get On With It”, and with that piece of advice, we will…

Here is the Saturday Morning Rewind for Saturday September 29, 2018….

To get us rewinding, just CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera, at the News and Record, with last night’s report on Dudley over Southwest Guilford, 30-8…All in, from the HSXtra section, at Greensboro.com…

Up next we have Bradley Cole, from the N&R with his Quick Take on East Forsyth’s win over the Page Pirates, 42-14 and this is in from the Greensboro.com HSXtra Section….CLICK HERE and you are there….

CLICK HERE for Craig T. Greenlee at the Winston-Salem Journal on East Forsyth-Page and on the web, it runs at JournalNow.com…Good point from CG, on Christian Grubbs’ three sacks on defense last night for the East Forsyth Eagles…

While we are at the Journal, let’s check out the news on the High Point Central-WS Reagan game and it looks to be all Reagan, as the Raiders took this one, 49-7 over HP Central and Jay Spivey has the insides that that will get your inerds/insides jumping…

CLICK HERE for Jay Spivey and the JournalNow.com…

CLICK HERE for Dan Kibler at the WS Journal on West Forsyth over Northwest Guilford 43-27 and NWG scored two of their TD’s on fumble recoveries in the WF end zone….

A look at Smith at WS Parkland when you CLICK HERE for Doug Mead at the WS Journal and Smith led Parkland 17-0 at halftime….

What kept the Parkland offense stymied in the first half??? Parkland QB, sophomore Camian Shell, was held out of the starting lineup because of a bone bruise. At halftime, Shell asked Parkland coach Martin Samek if he could play. At first Samek said no. Shell asked him again and after getting approval from the trainer, Samek reluctantly said yes.

When asked what the difference was in the two halves, Samek was succinct and to the point. “No Camian Shell in the first half, we had Camian Shell in the second half,” he said. “I think I made the right decision.”

CLICK HERE for Eastern Guilford’s romp over Southwestern Randolph, from Jerome Richard, at the Burlington Times-News….EG QB Kamell Smith with 2 TD passes and one TD run, plus Nic Cheeley caught five passes for 118 yards and a TD…Hezekiah Newby, with 2 TD runs for EG…Darrell Roberts with a TD and Collin Smith hit a 39-yard FG for EG…Adam Akins and Damon Coleman, also with TD grabs for EG…

CLICK HERE for Eliot Duke at the Rockingham Now section of the News and Record, and Mr. Duke has the story on how Reidsville came in like a nuke and threw a pre-Halloween spook into the High Point Andrews Red Raiders on Friday night, at Simeon Stadium, in High Point…Final, 50-0, Reidsville Rams….

CLICK HERE for Raleigh Enloe, still unbeaten, now at (6-0), as the Enloe Eagles got past Raleigh Millbrook Friday night 21-14…Hamilton Moore, the top Enloe back, scored a key TD to salvage the victory…Joel Bryant from WRALSportsFan with the word…

CLICK HERE for Jack Britt over Lumberton in 4OTs, with a final score of 15-14 and sounds like a good one, from Rod Baxley, at the Fayetteville Observer, by what of the HighSchool OT and WRALSportsFan.com….

CLICK HERE for Langston Wertz Jr. and his wrap up of the Charlotte-area games from last night…Myers Park is (6-0) down there and Catholic(5-1) has some work to do, but Charlotte Christian is almost like a finished product, the the way the Knights have been playing this year…

**********Also for Wyatt Smith, with Northern Guilford topping Northeast Guilford, CLICK HERE and this one coming in, front right here at your hometown source, GreensboroSports.com……**********