Northern Guilford Stuns Northeast 42-14 – Wyatt Smith Reporting

Northern Guilford’s defense produced 14 second quarter points to change the momentum in what was a back and forth game early, and give the Nighthawks a 42-14 victory over the Northeast Guilford Rams at Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Friday night.

After Northern fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, Northeast came up big facing fourth-and-three. A 47-yard pass from Justin Wilson to Jaydon Hall put the Rams on the Nighthawk two. From there, the Rams handed off to Davion Swain to get the scoring underway early in the first quarter. Northeast was ahead 6-0 after their two-point conversion attempt failed.

On the Nighthawks second drive, Tyler Flippen connected with Raymar Thomas from 21 yards out for the first Northern touchdown of the night. Northern kicked an extra-point and led 7-6.

Another turnover for Northern gave Northeast the ball in Nighthawks territory late in the first quarter. After another big fourth down conversion from the Rams, Northeast found the end zone early in the second quarter on a Wilson one-yard run. The Rams capitalized on a two-point conversion to make the score 14-7.

The Nighthawks put together a nine play, 80-yard drive following the Rams’ score. Flippen rounded the corner and extended the ball across the goal-line after rushing 15 yards to tie the game.

If the Rams’ defense won the first quarter by forcing two Northern turnovers, the Northern defense answered the call in the second.

Northern linebacker Jake Wagoner intercepted a Justin Wilson pass on the 25 yard-line and scampered into the end zone to put the Nighthawks ahead for the first time in the game. The Rams’ blocked the extra-point attempt and Northern led 20-14.

When the Rams got the ball back midway through the second, they were still within reach.

Three plays into their ensuing drive, Northern’s Trey Ruff picked up a botched handoff and returned the fumble from 26 yards out. A two-point conversion failed, and the Nighthawks were ahead 26-14.

Northeast began their next drive pinned inside their own 20. Two stops for loss forced the Rams to their own seven, where the Nighthawk defense forced a safety. The Nighthawks lead was now 28-14.

Northeast got the ball back with 39.6 seconds to play in the first half, and gave it everything they had to score before the half. After two defensive pass-interference calls put the Rams on Northern’s 7-yard line with no time remaining, Northeast was unable to score before the half.

The Nighthawks, now with Jakob Lenard at the helm, scored once again midway through the third when Lenard connected with Michael Frogge for an 85-yard touchdown to make the score 35-14.

Rakeem Murchison bolted 90-yards on the Nighthawks second play of the fourth quarter for the final touchdown of the night.

Northern overcame two early deficits and turnovers of their own before the defense put the game out of reach for them in the second quarter.

Nighthawks head coach Erik Westberg was happy with the performance of his players, especially the defense.

“The kids a heck of a ball game,” Westberg said. “We did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball tonight.”

Westberg gave credit to the defense for giving his team the energy when they were down in the second quarter.

“It was our momentum swing,” Westberg said of the second quarter. “The defense was huge and played lights out.”

Westberg doesn’t believe he’s seen the best of this Nighthawks team yet.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “I tell the team all the time that we keep getting better and better each week, and that is the sign of a really good team. We haven’t even peaked yet. We’re going to continue to get better each week and ride this journey.”

Northern improves to (5-1) overall and (2-0) in conference play with the victory over Northeast. They will be back in action next Friday night when they travel to Eastern Alamance.

Northeast Guilford drops to (3-3) overall and (1-1) in the Mid-State 3-A conference with the loss. The Rams host Rockingham County next Friday night for Homecoming at Northeast High School.

SCORING PLAYS:

(NEG) Davion Swain 2 run (run failed)

(NG) Raymar Thomas 21 pass from Tyler Flippen (Slater Ward kick)

(NEG) Justin Wilson 1 run (Wilson pass)

(NG) Flippen 15 run (Ward kick)

(NG) Jake Wagoner 25 interception return (kick failed)

(NG) Trey Ruff 26 fumble return (pass failed)

(NG) Safety

(NG) Michael Frogge 85 pass from Jakob Lenard (Ward kick)

(NG) Rakeem Murchison 90 run (Ward kick)

NORTHERN GUILFORD STATS:

Tyler Flippen: 8 rush, 50yds, TD; (3-6) 67yds, TD

Rakeem Murchison: 8 rush, 113yds, TD

Jakob Lenard: (1-2) 85yds, TD

Michael Frogge: 1 rec, 85yds, TD

NORTHEAST GUILFORD STATS:

Justin Wilson: (4-18) 64yds, INT; 15 rush, -23yds, TD

Davion Swain: 15 rush, 88yds, TD

Jaydon Hall: 2 rec, 60yds