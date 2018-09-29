The High School Football Friday Night Finish:Sometimes it might just be a good night to go home and start over!!!

Page got whipped tonight, 42-14, as the East Forsyth Eagles came into Marion Kirby Stadium and shut the Pirates down and after this one it might be a good night to go home and start over….Page was never really in this game and now Page must go to work and shoot for a (6-5) overall record, and that necessitates Page running the table, in the Metro 4-A Conference and that won’t be easy…

East Forsyth might be one of those area teams that can go deep in the playoffs…Their sophomore QB Ty Lyles is a multifaceted attacker, he can pass, he can run and he can punt and sometimes when he punts, he also passes and runs..East Forsyth is for a well-rounded team with Lyles, Mizell Hall, Ahmani Marshall, Chris Chaplin, Ronald Jackson, Micah Crowell, Nick Childs, Khalil Baker, Khalid Martin, Torian Jackson, and all of these names were key contributors for the East Forsyth Eagles tonight…Coach Horton on offense and Coach Beal on defense, they really have both sides of the Eagles going and head Coach Todd Willert is looking to get his young men primed for a perfect regular season….And the East Forsyth will let the playoffs take care of themselves….

A very decisive win for the East Forsyth Eagles and their young QB Lyles with three TD passes and for Page, WR Ford Moser with 8 receptions for 88 yards…

East Forsyth has to be one of the best teams we have seen come through Guilford County this season…Reidsville was that type of team when they came to Northwest Guilford and topped the Vikings, last Friday night….Reidsville, just like East Forsyth, is one of those teams that can make you want to go home and start all over…Reidsville took down High Point Andrews tonight, 50-0….

East Forsyth, WS Parkland, WS Reagan, those are all Forsyth County teams and they are a combined (18-1)….And the Reidsville Rams are (7-0) and all of these teams are from outside our area and then you throw in Southern Alamance and the Patriots are (7-0), and all of those above teams together are (32-0)….

Those Forsyth County teams are killing us and we are having trouble holding back Reidsville and look out, here comes Southern Alamance to Guilford County next Friday night….

Maybe it is just time to go home and start over….Rusty Lee, the long-time Athletic Director at Page, will go home and he will not start over….It is over at Page HS for Rusty and we wish him well, in what was his last night tonight, at Page High School….Enjoy your retirement Rusty Lee….

For the rest of us, it still might be time to go home/get home and start over….Well maybe not everybody has to start over…..Dudley found their game tonight and something tells me, without me looking at the game numbers, Dudley came out running and ran right past Southwest Guilford tonight…The final score on that was Dudley 30, Southwest Guilford 8….We look forward to looking over some of those Dudley-SWG numbers and we will post on those, as those become available, if need be, we will get them in here, on the Saturday Morning Rewind….Dudley might be ready to make a run now and the BIG team standing in the Panthers’ way is (7-0) WS Parkland…It will be a tough road back for Southwest Guilford….With Dudley, WS Parkland and SWG, we are talking Piedmont Triad 3-A Football….

Dudley did start running with the Panthers connecting/scoring on three TD runs and Dudley changed up QB’s going with Tawahn Young as their starting QB and Dudley super fan Dennis Williamson had just told me this yesterday, that the Panthers have looking to insert Young into the starting QB slot and tonight they did it, and look at the results, Dudley takes down the SWG Cowboys….

Eastern Guilford(5-1) is ready to make a move in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and along with Eastern Guilford you have Southeast Guilford(5-1) and Southern Alamance at (7-0) ready to make those moves….The three teams are the top teams and the others will be playing for the remaining playoff spots and there won’t be many left after EG, SEG and SA…EG with a BIG Homecoming victory tonight, 53-14 over Southwestern Randolph and SA ripped Asheboro, 59-20 and next Friday night, SA will be at SEG and the week after that, it is SEG at EG and then the following week, you have EG at SA…The next three weeks will light all the key candles on the Mid-Piedmont 3-A cake…

Mid-State 3-A play shows us Northern Guilford looking to place themselves in the driver’s seat and they went a long way in doing that tonight, with the Nighthawks 42-14 win over Northeast Guilford….NG now at (5-1) and NEG falls to (3-3) and while NG still has to face Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance, it looks like the Nighthawks, are ready to fly….By watching the FOX 8 Frenzy, Northern Guilford’s Tyler Flippen was not trippin’, but he was slippin through the Rams defense tonight and and Flippen was sippin’ a post game soda and NG might becoming the team to beat in the Mid-State 3-A and it appears, the Nighthawks are back and this was a very good week for them…

Look at those Grimsley Whirlies go and here they went out and beat WS Reynolds, 22-14, on Friday evening…Grimsley is now starting to come around….Another Metro 4-A team that went out and made positive noise on Friday, was Ragsdale…I saw the video on FOX 8 and Devan Boykin made the Tigers click tonight…He had TD passes, TD runs, a Punt Return for a TD and more….Grimsley and Ragsdale are two teams that can go home tonight and just dream about what they did and begin to build upon that, on Monday afternoon….

Ragsdale might be ready to challenge for the Metro 4-A Title and Grimsley is sure looking and feeling better this week, than they did last week…

Just look at what Charlotte Christian came in here and did….62-0 over High Point Christian and now you can really say, that Charlotte Christian is the top high school football team in our state….They beat Charlotte Catholic earlier in the season and this validates Charlotte Christian’s #1 statewide ranking….

Looked to be a bit of a downer week, but have laid out a decent “Friday Night Finish” for this week…

More on our teams to follow and if you feel like it, give us your feedback on this week’s Friday Night Games…

++++++++++And oh By the Way….We went (11-2) on our picks tonight, so now for the season we/me are (69-12) and did anybody go Perfect in your picks this week???? We want to hear from you and get some validation on your “Perfect Picks”…..++++++++++