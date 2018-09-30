College Women’s Soccer Final – Guilford 3, Hollins 0
ROANOKE, Va. – Guilford College’s women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the first time since 2006 with a 3-0 road win over Hollins University Saturday. The victory improved Guilford’s overall record to 4-4.
Guilford’s Corby Brooke opened the scoring in the 17th minute with an unassisted goal, her second in as many games. Lizzy Barnes doubled the Quakers’ lead 1:45 before halftime when she knocked home a rebound of a Lauren Culler free kick.
Guilford’s Susan Dillinger closed the scoring with a penalty—kick goal in the 78th minute.
Guilford goalie Morgan Malikowski made three stops to record the shutout. Kendra Rich had nine stops for Hollins (2-6-1, 1-1 ODAC), which was outshot, 34-3.
Coach Stephanie Webb’s Quakers host league-rival Washington and Lee University Wednesday (10/3) at 6:00 p.m.
