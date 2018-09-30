Greensboro College Volleyball Drops A Pair Of Conference Matches At Home Saturday

Volleyball Drops A Pair Of Conference Matches At Home Saturday

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team dropped a set of USA South Athletic Conference matches at home Saturday.

Greensboro fell to the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College to open the day in five sets before suffering a 3-0 setback against Salem College.

In the first match, the Bishops jumped out to a two-set lead early before Greensboro rallied back to send the match into a decisive fifth set after recording wins by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

Despite having momentum on their side, the Pride could not overcome a slow start, falling by a 15-7 score.

Sarah Egbers notched a match-high 19 kills, while Alycia Artis chipped in 12 kills. Jordan Ware finished with seven kills over her own and Katie Clark passed for 38 assists.

Tori Belcher and Egbers combined for 59 digs.

Following their defeat against the Bishops, Greensboro was unable to get anything going against the Spirits as the fell in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16.

Ware led Greensboro with nine kills in the match, while Clark, who finished with 18 assists, combined with Egbers for 12 kills.

“The effort is the there as we played really well today despite the scores,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We have got to find a way to close out matches and execute at the critical times in the match.

“I am extremely proud of the fight and determination that my team is displaying on the court each and every day.”

The Pride women will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Averett University. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.