Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Earns First Conference Win With 3-0 Victory Over William Peace Pacers

Women’s Soccer Earns First Conference Win With 3-0 Victory Over Pacers

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s soccer team shutout the Pacers of William Peace University Saturday, 3-0.

Madison Karch struck the back of the net off a put-back shot from Alexis Chase in the 22nd minute to take the lead over the Pacers.

Sydney Moss then later extended Greensboro’s lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute after charging into Pacers territory.

Anna-Rae Porcelli tacked on the final goal of the evening after booting a penalty kick past William Peace’s keeper.

As time expired, Greensboro’s defense shut down the Pacers and helped secure the three-goal shutout.

“It’s always good to start out 1-0 in conference play,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “There is no such thing as an easy three points in our conference, but we got those much needed three points today because every win matters.

“I’m excited for the girls, but there is still a lot to work on. We have to work on our attack and our finish and we need to fix that now that we are in conference play.

Kelsey Emrich remains undefeated in the goal for the Pride after earning her seventh win.

The Pride will be back on Pride Field on Monday at 6 p.m. when they face-off against Piedmont International University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.