Wow!!!!! What a BIG College Football Saturday for Ragsdale HS-grad Alec Cobb(Hampden-Sydney) with 514 yards passing and 5 Total TD’s

*****All you can say about this College Football Saturday is WOW, what a game for former Ragsdale Tigers’ QB Alec Cobb…This is the word on the job Cobb has done, coming in from Twitter…..*****

+++++Alec Cobb, who set a career-high for passing yards of 448 last year at Emory & Henry, set a new career-high today with 514 yards. He tossed for four passing touchdowns and ran one in for five total scores on the day.+++++