4A Metro Conference Women’s Golf Tournament:Page rides top trio to victory as Harper Shepherd posts a 75 and Pirates win by 42 strokes
18 holes at Bryan Park par 72
Page 234
Emelia Pack 80
Tatum Neff 79
Harper Shepherd 75
Kate Hunter 104
Ava Besecker 91
Ragesdale 276
Caroline Isaacson 81
Kate Brendley 101
London Thomas 97
Brooke Brendley 97
Northwest 291
Maggie Mahon 85
Riley Williams 95
Kaitlyn Guild 124
Christa Simaan 111
Grimsley 336
Christina Witte 116
Blake Fuquay 101
Caroline Witte 119
High Point Central 364
EC Niebauer 114
Lea Kolobet 123
Stella Conner 142
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.