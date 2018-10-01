Elon Football Moves Up One Spot in STATS FCS Poll

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football moved up one spot in the STATS FCS Poll released Monday, Oct. 1. Now, the Phoenix is ranked No. 9 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the STATS poll.

Off its 30-9 victory over New Hampshire in the CAA Football opener at Rhodes Stadium, Elon picked up 2,438 points in the STATS poll while getting 439 points in the AFCA poll. Elon is between Jacksonville State (No. 8) and McNeese (No. 10) in the STATS poll and between McNeese (No. 9) and North Carolina A&T (No. 11) in the AFCA poll.

The Phoenix will take on second-ranked James Madison next time out on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va. The Dukes are 4-1 on the season with victories over Norfolk State, Robert Morris, William & Mary and Richmond. The lone loss came in the season opener against NC State, where the Dukes fell 24-13.

Seven CAA Football teams are ranked again in this week’s polls. In the AFCA poll, Elon is joined by James Madison (No. 2), Stony Brook (No. 13), Rhode Island (No. 17), Villanova (No. 19), Towson (No. 24) and Maine (No. 25). In the STATS poll is James Madison (No. 2), Stony Brook (No. 13), Rhode Island (No. 18), Villanova (No. 19), Towson (No. 23) and Maine (No. 25). Delaware is also receiving votes in both polls.