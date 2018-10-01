Elon’s Willoughby’s Big Performance Garners CAA Football Weekly Honor

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University football junior defensive lineman Marcus Willoughby has been named CAA Football’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, Oct. 1, after a career day on the field in the team’s win over New Hampshire.

In all, Willoughby finished with nine tackles – six solo – on the day. He spent the afternoon at Rhodes Stadium in the New Hampshire backfield, finishing with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one quarterback hurry. In the end, Willoughby was one tackle shy of his career high set last season, but his 4.5 tackles for loss nearly doubled his previous career best of 2.5.

On the day, Willoughby and the Elon defense allowed just nine points in the 30-9 victory over New Hampshire. But in total, the Phoenix allowed 218 yards of offense and didn’t allow a point in the second half while allowing just 46 yards in the second 30 minutes. Over the course of the last two games, Elon has allowed just 89 yards of offense and three points in the last two second halves against Charleston Southern and New Hampshire.

Elon will return to action Saturday, Oct. 6, for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 2 James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., at Bridgeforth Stadium.