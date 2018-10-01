Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Blanks Piedmont International Bruins, 8-0

Women’s Soccer Blanks Bruins, 8-0

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Freshman McKaley Boston and sophomore Alexis Chase each put up two goals in the 8-0 victory over the Piedmont International University Bruins Monday.

Boston put up back-to-back goals to the Pride up 2-0 with less than 20 minutes showing on the clock. Boston’s first goal was assisted by Mercedes Bauza and Chase.

Madison Karch then extended the lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal before Chase put up back-to-back goals of her at the start of the second half. Chase’s second goal was assisted by Brittany Daley.

Although Greensboro was holding onto a 5-0 lead, the Pride continued the hunt for more.

Sydney Moss tacked on another goal, while Anna Rae Porcelli followed suit with an assist from Angela Niles to extend the lead to 7-0.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, Samantha Lopez fed Keely Catarineau for her first goal of the season to lock down the 8-0 victory.

“The win today was good for my players to get some confidence back in them,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “But now the fun starts over the next seven games.

“We will find out soon how good we are.”

Greensboro’s defense stood strong to help the offense secure the win, while Lauren Rodriguez earned the win in the goal.

The Pride will return home Wednesday when they host USA South foe, Pfeiffer University at 5 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.