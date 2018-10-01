High School Football This Week(10/5/18), in and around Guilford County

**********All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted…**********

Southern Alamance(7-0) at Southeast Guilford(5-1)

Eastern Alamance(4-2) at Northern Guilford(5-1)

Grimsley(3-4) at Ragsdale(5-2)

High Point Central(3-4) at Northwest Guilford(3-4)

Rockingham County(2-4) at Northeast Guilford(3-3)

Dudley(5-1) at Smith(1-6)

Eastern Guilford(5-1) at Asheboro(0-7)

Southern Guilford(0-6) at Southwestern Randolph(2-5)

WS Parkland(7-0) at Western Guilford(1-6)

Eastern Randolph(7-0) at High Point Andrews(2-4)

High Point Christian(5-1) at Cannon School(1-5) 7pm

East Surry(4-2) at Bishop McGuinness(4-2)

Page(2-5) OFF

Southwest Guilford (5-1) OFF