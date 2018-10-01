High School Football This Week(10/5/18), in and around Guilford County
**********All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted…**********
Southern Alamance(7-0) at Southeast Guilford(5-1)
Eastern Alamance(4-2) at Northern Guilford(5-1)
Grimsley(3-4) at Ragsdale(5-2)
High Point Central(3-4) at Northwest Guilford(3-4)
Rockingham County(2-4) at Northeast Guilford(3-3)
Dudley(5-1) at Smith(1-6)
Eastern Guilford(5-1) at Asheboro(0-7)
Southern Guilford(0-6) at Southwestern Randolph(2-5)
WS Parkland(7-0) at Western Guilford(1-6)
Eastern Randolph(7-0) at High Point Andrews(2-4)
High Point Christian(5-1) at Cannon School(1-5) 7pm
East Surry(4-2) at Bishop McGuinness(4-2)
Page(2-5) OFF
Southwest Guilford (5-1) OFF
why said,
question, why do you always post Bishop McGuiness schedule but not other Kernersville/W-s teams like Glenn/Carver?
Andy Durham said,
Main reason we have done that over the year(s) is because we have several Guilford County kids attending and playing for Bishop McGuinness…Sort of a Guilford County Connection that goes on over at Bishop….
We try and get some other teams in here on our Friday listings and East Forsyth and Glenn, might be ones to bring on board more often since they are very close to the Guilford County teams and area…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.