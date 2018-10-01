Local Pros you know that were on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday:Let’s see how the Kid(s) did and a “Big Day” for Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) on Sunday[121 yards receiving/TD]

**********Local Pros on the Go in the NFL Back on Sunday**********

from Sunday:

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears and Tarik Cohen had 53 yards rushing on 13 carries, plus 7 receptions for 121 yards and a TD receiving plus 3 Punt Returns for 14 yards, in a 48-10 victory for the Chicago Bears over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers….

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 3 Tackles/3 Solo Tackles/1 Tackles for a Loss, and 2 Quarterback Hits, as the Browns lost ot the Oakland Raiders, 45-42, on Sunday…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 4 Tackles/2 Solos and half a sack for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 45-42 win over the Cleveland Browns….

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 7 passes for 63 yards for the LA Chargers, as the Chargers knock off the San Francisco 49ers. 29-27…..

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 2 Tackles/2 Solos for the Houston Texans, in their 37-34 win, over the Indianapolis Colts..

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 5 receptions, good for 40 yards and 1 Touchdown, for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 37-34 loss to the Houston Texans….

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) No T.J. Logan making plays for the Arizona Cardinals in their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks….Logan still on the Cardinals’ roster as #22…Did not see him on the most recent injured list for Arizona….

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) No action for William Hayes, with the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots on Sunday…Patriots, 38-7 over the Dolphins…..

Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns….

Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…

