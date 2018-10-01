N.C. State makes basketball offer to PG Camren Hayes(Greensboro Day School)

The N.C. State Wolfpack have offered a basketball scholarship to Camren Hayes, from Greensboro Day School, and the junior at GDS and a member of the Bengals’ Class of 2012, got the offer this past weekend, from the N.C. State, and head coach Kevin Keatts, in Raleigh…

Hayes is considered now to be the best high school point guards in North Carolina and the #1 overall player for the Class of 2021 and he is on the national radar, which shows him as one of the top high school basketball players in the nation…..

Camren Hayes(Greensboro Day School) is the # 2 point guard in the country and # 20 player overall in the 2021 class…..

