New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week with Reidsville #1, Southeast Guilford #2 and Eastern Guilford #3

*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….*****

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: at Carrboro

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-1

Last week: T2

Friday: Southern Alamance

3. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: T2

Friday: at Asheboro

4. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: 5

Friday: at Smith

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: 10

Friday: Eastern Alamance

6. PAGE

Record: 2-5

Last week: 4

Next: No. 10 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 12

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 6

Next: Smith, Oct. 12

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-2

Last week: 8

Friday: Grimsley

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-1

Last week: 7

Friday: at Concord Cannon School

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-4

Last week: NR

Friday: High Point Central