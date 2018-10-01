New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week with Reidsville #1, Southeast Guilford #2 and Eastern Guilford #3
*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….*****
from the Greensboro News and Record’s HSXtra section at CLICK HERE.
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-0
Last week: 1
Friday: at Carrboro
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-1
Last week: T2
Friday: Southern Alamance
3. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: T2
Friday: at Asheboro
4. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: 5
Friday: at Smith
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: 10
Friday: Eastern Alamance
6. PAGE
Record: 2-5
Last week: 4
Next: No. 10 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 12
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 6
Next: Smith, Oct. 12
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-2
Last week: 8
Friday: Grimsley
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-1
Last week: 7
Friday: at Concord Cannon School
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-4
Last week: NR
Friday: High Point Central
