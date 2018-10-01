New Personal Records Lead Elon Cross Country at Queen City Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New personal records from senior Coralea Geraniotis and junior Melissa Anastasakis helped lead the way for the Elon University cross country programs at the Queen City Invitational on Friday evening, Sept. 28, at McAlpine Creek Park.

Women’s Results • Men’s Results

Racing for the first time in nearly a month, the Elon women’s team finished third overall at the meet with 92 points behind Duke (64) and Liberty (72). Geraniotis was the runner-up in the women’s 5K race with her new personal-record time of 17:26, the third-best performance in school history. Anastasakis also finished in the top-10 at the meet with her new personal-best time of 17:48, also breaking into the program’s all-time top-10 performance list.

In the men’s race, the Phoenix men was sixth overall with 174 points. Liberty took team honors in the men’s 8K run with 18 points with the second-place team, Embry-Riddle, nearly 100 points behind the Flames with 115 points. Freshman Andrew Miller broke into the program’s top-five performance list as he led the Phoenix with a time of 25:05 and was 11th overall.

THE RUNDOWN

The meet was Geraniotis’ first with the team after competing unattached at the Elon Opener. The Orleans, Mass., native bested her previous personal-best by 25 seconds as she was just three seconds from the school-record mark.

Anastasakis also had a huge jump in setting her new personal-record by over a minute as the Hillsdale, Ontario, native is now ninth in school history in the 5K.

Chelsea Smith was the third Phoenix runner to cross the finish line in 19th and also set a new personal-record with her time of 18:12. Freshman Hannah Preeo was next with her time of 18:19 in 22nd followed by Natacha Savioz, who ran a 18:43 as scoring runner for the Phoenix women.

Miller led the maroon and gold men for the second straight meet while fellow first-year teammate Kieran Ungemach was next for Elon with his time of 25:45 and 28th overall. Colton Lawson was the third Phoenix runner to cross the line with his time of 26:09 followed by Richie Kasper (26:12) and Cooper Jansson (26:19) as the other scoring runners for Elon.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will compete in its final meet of the regular season at the Pirate Invitational on Friday, Oct. 12.