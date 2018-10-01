Some of our Guilford County Middle School Football Games for Today(10/1/18):More “Monday in the Middle” set for October 1
Kiser Middle vs. Mendenhall Middle at Grimsley HS 5PM
Jamestown Middle at Northern Guilford Middle 5:30pm
Eastern Guilford Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle 6pm
