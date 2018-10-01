Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/1-10/6/18:Football Friday OPEN Date
Monday, October 01
2:00 PM Womens Varsity Golf 18 hole PT Final Match @ Jamestown Park Home
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball North Forsyth High School Home
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer Cancelled- Grimsley High School Away
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer North Forsyth High School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball North Forsyth High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer North Forsyth High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Soccer Cancelled- Grimsley High School Away
Tuesday, October 02
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home
5:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, October 03
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Asheboro High School Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Trinity High School Home
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Conference Match @ N. Forsyth HS Away
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer Cancelled- High Point Central High School Away
5:30 PM Mens Middle School Football Northwest Middle School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Trinity High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer Cancelled- High Point Central High School Away
Thursday, October 04
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Southeast Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Powder Puff Football Juniors vs. Seniors (School)
Friday, October 05
No events scheduled
Saturday, October 06
9:00 AM Mens 6th Football OPEN DATE SW Jets Pop Warner Football Home
9:00 AM Coed Varsity Cross Country Great American XC Festival @ Wake Med Park Away
