Terry and Garcia Record Double-Doubles in Elon Volleyball 3-2 Loss at Northeastern

BOSTON, Mass. – Kam Terry and Kodi Garcia both had double-double performances as the Elon University volleyball program forced a fifth set, but the Phoenix came up just short in a 3-2 CAA loss at Northeastern Sunday, Sept. 30, at Cabot Center.

FINAL STATS

“We played really well this afternoon,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “I was extremely proud of the team for how consistent they were throughout the match. It was good to see our offense come to life. Our setters did a great job of getting lot of players involved. It is tough not being able to pull out the road win after a match like this; we look forward to playing at home on Thursday.”

Elon falls to 8-6 overall and 0-3 in league play with the loss, while Northeastern moves to 10-7, 3-1.

THE RUNDOWN

The Phoenix started off hot with a 5-0 run in the opening set. The team then scored another five unanswered to pull away 18-11. The Huskies couldn’t come up with an answer and Elon took set one, 25-16.

NU’s offense started clicking in sets two and three. Down 24-18, Elon scored three in a row, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies knotted the score at one apiece. The third set was a grind from start to finish as neither team could establish a significant lead. A pair of Terry kills got the Phoenix to within 23-22, but NU scored the next two points to go ahead 2-1.

Elon responded with an 11-4 start to set four. The home team on the scoreboard could never recover as the teams went into the decisive fifth set. After an early back-and-forth, a 5-1 swing allowed the Huskies to go ahead 10-6 for their largest lead in the set. Elon slowly chipped away at the lead and would tie the score at 12-all. Facing match point, the Phoenix were able to hold off defeat three times before an NU kill and an ace finally brought the contest to an end with a 19-17 final tally.

HIGHLIGHTS

Terry scored 15 kills with 17 digs, an ace, and three blocks, while Garcia finished with 36 assists, 13 digs, and a pair of aces. It marks the fourth double-double of the season for both players. Kellyn Trowse also contributed 15 kills, while Leah Daniel and Natalie Cummins added nine each. Haylie Clark reached double-digit assists with 16 and Maddie Jaudon led the team with 23 digs. In addition to her kills, Cummins also had career highs with four digs and nine blocks.

NOTES

-Terry now has 1,169 career kills and moves past Laura Griffin (’02) into eighth place on Elon’s career leaders list. Terry needs 34 to pull even with Megan Crooks (’94) at seventh.

-With 1,694 career assists, Garcia needs six more to reach 1,700.

-Jaudon needs 40 digs to reach 1,700 career digs.

-Northeastern now leads the all-time series 7-3. Today’s match marked the fifth time the teams have gone to five sets. Neither team has won a fifth set on the road and Elon is still looking for its first win at Cabot Center.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to Schar Center as the Phoenix host Towson for a 7 p.m. match this Thursday, Oct. 4.