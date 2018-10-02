CarolinaPreps.com Power Rankings following Week 7 of the High School Football Season
We look the best at the 3-A level with Southeast Guilford #14, Dudley #15 and Eastern Guilford #16….Just below them at #18 is Southern Alamamce…WS Parkland checks in at #11 in the 3-A Poll….
***For the 3-A Power Rankings CLICK HERE.***
Page at #12 in the 4-A Power Rankings with East Forsyth at #4 and WS Reagan at #12…
****CLICK HERE for the 4-A Power Rankings…****
**CLICK HERE for the 2-A Power Rankings with Reidsville at #2, Randleman at #7 and Eastern Randolph at #15….**
*For the 1-A Power Rankings, CLICK HERE.*
