Elon Baseball Announces Fall Games Against Wake Forest, N.C. A&T
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University baseball team and head coach Mike Kennedy announced Elon’s 2018 fall schedule on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2.
The Phoenix will host Wake Forest this Saturday, Oct. 6, in a 1 p.m. game at Latham Park. Also on the schedule is a home game versus North Carolina A&T on Sunday, Oct. 21, which is set for a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.
Both games are free and open to the public.
