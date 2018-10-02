Elon MSOC Opens October Hosting Blue Hens

ELON, N.C. – Hosting its lone contest this week, the Elon University men’s soccer team welcomes the Delaware Blue Hens to Rudd Field this Wednesday, Oct. 3. The Colonial Athletic Association contest is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Live Stats • Watch

Follow @ElonMSoccer

Updates of the match on Wednesday will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonMSoccer. The game will also be streamed on Phoenix All-Access at elonphoenix.com. For the latest on the Elon men’s soccer team, follow @ElonMSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as on the web at elonphoenix.com.

Latin Night

The program is teaming up with El Centro de Español at Elon University to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, which began on Sept. 15 and lasts until Oct. 15. The night will be full of Latin music, fun, good food and the game of soccer. Some of the added flavor to the soccer match includes a Spanish speaking PA announcer, Hispanic food sampling, Hispanic country flags on display around the field, and Latin pre-game music.

Series History

The Phoenix and the Blue Hens are meeting for the sixth time on the soccer pitch this Wednesday with all of their previous occurrences being as league foes. The series is deadlocked at 2-2-1, but Elon earned a 1-0 victory last season at Delaware to edge out the Blue Hens the final spot for the CAA Tournament.

Opening Stanza

• The Phoenix is carrying a current five-match winless streak into the match including the last four coming in extra time. Elon saw its streak extend this past Saturday, Sept. 29, after the Phoenix fell in its most recent contest at Northeastern, 1-0.

• Wednesday will only be the Phoenix’s third game at its home confines at Rudd Field this season and only one of four scheduled home matches left in 2018. Elon last played at home last Wednesday, Sept. 26, versus William & Mary, and earned a 1-1 draw against the Tribe.

• The Phoenix has accounted for 16 goals this season, just two off the entire total from last season. Elon is averaging 1.78 goals per match and has the second highest goal scoring game in the country with its eight goals at Rutgers on Sept. 2.

• Redshirt junior striker Iñigo Bronte netted a hat trick against the Scarlet Knights becoming the third Phoenix player in the past three seasons to achieved that feat. The Pamplona, Spain, native was selected as the CAA Player of the Week for his performance on Sept. 3.

• Bronte leads the Phoenix in total points with nine on his team-high four goals and an assist. He also has 33 shots this season for Elon, over 23 more than the next closest player for the Phoenix.

• As a team, Elon is outshooting its opponents 102-96 with 41 of those attempts coming on target at 40 percent. The Phoenix is also winning the corner battle over the opposition, 45-32.

• Elon has gone into overtime in its last four outings, matching a streak set last season. This year, the Phoenix is 0-3-1 in contests that have gone into extra time this season and last won in overtime in 2015 versus College of Charleston.

• Elon head coach Marc Reeves is five victories shy of claiming No. 90 in his collegiate coaching career. Reeves boasts a career record of 85-52-27 with 75 of those wins coming as the head coach at Radford for seven seasons (2010-2016).

Scouting Delaware

The Blue Hens carry a 2-7 overall mark and a 1-1 CAA ledger into the match on Wednesday. Delaware has lost its past two games and five out of its last six with its lone victory coming against College of Charleston, 2-1, on Saturday, Sept. 22, in overtime. The Blue Hens last played at West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 29, where they suffered a 2-0 setback.

On the year, Delaware has scored seven goals and is averaging 9.6 shots per contest. Two Blue Hens, Robert Campbell and Timo Hummrich, are tied for the team-lead with two goals each with Campbell leading Delaware overall with five points. Defensively, the Blue Hens have allowed 22 goals this season to the opposition with teams also connecting nearly 65 percent of their shots on frame. Todd Morton has seen the most time in goal this season with a 2.49 goals-against average, 25 saves and a .595 save percentage.

Up Next

Elon will have a week off before returning to the pitch to host UNCW on Oct. 10. The Phoenix and the Seahawks will kickoff from Rudd Field at 7 p.m.