Elon Women’s Golf Finishes Day One of Starmount Fall Classic

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Back on the green for the first time since the William & Mary Invitational on Sept. 8-9, Elon University women’s golf wrapped up the first two rounds of the Starmount Fall Classic, hosted by UNCG at the Starmount Forest Country Club on Monday, Oct. 1. The Phoenix are currently tied for 12th in the team standings heading into the final day of competition.

RESULTS

Cosette Anderson was Elon’s top finisher through day one as the freshman tied for 40th in the individual standings with a 12-over par 156. The Phoenix (312-325–637) are tied in the team standings with Longwood. Tennessee is the current leader with a combined 584.

HIGHLIGHTS

In just her second tournament as a Phoenix, Anderson opened the day with a three-over 75. Aurelia Hamm is three strokes behind her with a 15-over 159 to sit at 55th. Adel Vadkerti also had a good start as she carded Elon’s best round with a two-over 74 through the first 18 holes. She is tied for 56th with a 16-over 160.

Additionally, Katherine Reilly is tied for 60th and Haley Bookholdt is 81st. Michaela Cox and Sophia Mancuso are competing as individuals and are tied for 63rd and tied for 72nd, respectively.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix begin the final round of the Classic tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Starmount Fall Classic

Oct. 1-2 | Greensboro, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Tennessee (293-291–584) +8

2. UNCG (305-292–597) +21

3. UAB (303-297–600) +24

T4. Appalachian State (305-296–601) +25

T4. Troy (305-296–601) +25

6. High Point (302-302–604) +28

7. Winthrop (319-294–613) +37

8. William & Mary (310-306–616) +40

9. Towson (307-312–619) +43

10. Wofford (323-302–625) +49

11. Tennessee Tech (318-315–633) +57

T12. Longwood (319-318–637) +61

T12. Elon (312-325–637) +61

14. Western Carolina (321-321–642) +66

15. North Carolina A&T (335-333–668) +92

Elon Individuals

T40. Cosette Anderson (75-81–156) +12

55. Aurelia Hamm (82-77–159) +15

T56. Adel Vadkerti (74-86–160) +16

T60. Katherine Reilly (81-81–162) +18

T63. Michaela Cox (78-85–163) +19

T72. Sophia Mancuso (81-85–166) +22

81. Haley Bookholdt (83-88–171) +27