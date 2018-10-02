Elon Women’s Golf Phoenix Completes Starmount Fall Classic Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Elon University women’s golf combined for its best round on Tuesday, Oct. 2, to finish 11th overall at the Starmount Fall Classic, hosted by UNCG at Starmount Forest Country Club.

RESULTS

Elon was led by Cosette Anderson, who shot a five-over 77 to finish tied for 33rd with a 233. She was tied for 40th through the first two rounds. After tying for 12th with Longwood through day one, the Phoenix scored a 307 as a group to move up in the team standings. Tennessee won the Classic with a two-over 866. The Spartans (901) took second at their tournament, while High Point and Troy tied for third (904).

HIGHLIGHTS

Adel Vadkerti also jumped up in the standings. The sophomore came into the day tied for 56th and carded a three-over 75 to tie for 42nd (235). Aurelia Hamm rounded out Elon’s top three as she placed 57th (240).

Katherine Reilly, Sophia Mancuso, and Haley Bookholdt also recorded their best rounds of the Classic on Tuesday. Reilly shot a 79 to tie for 58th, Mancuso competed as an individual and carded a two-over 76 to tie for 62nd, and Bookholdt also turned in a 76 to tie for 70th. Michaela Cox, who also competed as an individual, finished the Classic tied for 73rd.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will make the trip to Pinehurst, N.C., on Oct. 8-9 to play in the Pinehurst Challenge, hosted by College of Charleston at the Pinehurst Resort No. 6 course.

Starmount Fall Classic

Oct. 1-2 | Greensboro, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Tennessee (293-291-282–866) +2

2. UNCG (305-292-304–901) +37

T3. High Point (302-302-300–904) +40

T3. Troy (305-296-303–904) +40

T5. UAB (303-297-305–905) +41

T5. Appalachian State (305-296-304–905) +41

7. William & Mary (310-306-306–922) +58

8. Winthrop (319-294-315–928) +64

9. Wofford (323-302-306–931) +67

10. Towson (307-312-314–933) +69

11. Elon (312-325-307–944) +80

12. Tennessee Tech (318-315-317–950) +86

13. Western Carolina (321-321-322–964) +100

14. Longwood (319-318-331–968) +104

15. North Carolina A&T (335-333-336–1004) +140

Elon Individuals

T33. Cosette Anderson (75-81-77–233) +17

T42. Adel Vadkerti (74-86-75–235) +19

57. Aurelia Hamm (82-77-81–240) +24

T58. Katherine Reilly (81-81-79–241) +25

T62. Sophia Mancuso (81-85-76–242) +26

T70. Haley Bookholdt (83-88-76–247) +31

T73. Michaela Cox (78-85-85–248) +32