Elon’s Geraniotis Named CAA Runner of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Senior Coralea Geraniotis of the Elon University women’s cross country team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Geraniotis earned the weekly honor for the second time in her career after the Orleans, Mass., native finished as the runner-up at the Queen City Invitational last Friday, Sept. 28, in Charlotte, N.C. Geraniotis set a new personal-record time in the 5K race as she clocked a 17:26 at the meet – a 25-second improvement over her previous personal-best. That time is also the third-fastest performance in school history as she helped the Phoenix to a third-place standing overall at the meet.

Elon will next race in its final meet of the regular season at the Pirate Invitational on Friday, Oct. 12, at East Carolina.