Greensboro College Men’s Golf Records Three-Peat At Royal Lakes With Come From Behind Win

Men’s Golf Records Three-Peat At Royal Lakes With Come From Behind Win

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Behind a stellar two-under par final round, the Greensboro College men’s golf team won the Royal Lake Fall Invitational for the third consecutive season.

“This was an awesome day and great victory for our men’s golf team,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Even though we found ourselves in a little hole after round one, the guys battled back hard and we needed every stroke to come from behind to get the win.”

The two-day event was held at the par-72 Royal Lakes Golf Club and featured 18 teams, including some teams within the National Top-25 rankings.

The Pride entered Tuesday’s final round trailing by seven strokes after posting a 10-over par 298 over the first 18 holes.

Connor Brown paced the Pride on the final day as he recorded a two-under par 70 to finish the 36-hole event at even par in a tie for 8th-place.

After starting out on the back nine, Brown found himself sitting at three-over par through 11 holes before going five-under par over his final seven.

Following a bogey on the par-4 5th, Brown tallied his first eagle of the day on the par-5 3rd to move to one-under par before getting back to the even-par ranks with a birdie on the par-4 5th.

Brown then followed his birdie up with another eagle on the par-4 sixth before capping off his day and tournament with three straight pars.

Scott Campbell also turned in a solid tournament for the Pride finishing in a 14th-place tie at one-over par.

Campbell played consistently throughout the two day event as he finished day one with a one-over par 73 before carding an even-par 72 Tuesday.

Campbell’s final round consisted over 10 pars, 4 birdies and 4 bogeys.

In addition to Campbell and Brown, Zane Smith rebounded for Greensboro on the final day.

Smith struggled to a seven-over par 79 Monday before recording 11 pars, five birdies and two bogeys over the final 18 holes to finish his day at three-under par and four-over par for the event.

Trey Massey (t-44, +7) finished with a three-over par 75, while tying with his Pride teammate, Zachary Swink.

Individually, Davis Reynolds paced the way for the Pride and finished with a team-best one-under par to finish in a tie for sixth.

Reynolds’ one blemish on his final round score card came on his opening hole when he recorded a double-bogey on the par-4 9th before going on a run over 11 pars before finishing his final six holes at three-under par.

Troy Stribling Jr. , who made his Greensboro College and collegiate debut, also competed and finished in a 53rd-place tie at eight-over par.

Stribling finished Monday’s first round at three-over par before finishing the event with a five-over par performance Tuesday.

The Pride men will return to action Monday when they open play at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.

