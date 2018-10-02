High Point Rockers Progress Party THIS Thursday Oct. 4th

BB&T Point Progress Party Thursday, Oct. 4th at 6:00PM – Special Halloween Event with a Haunted Home & Limited Edition Shirts!

Escape the Haunted Home of the Rockers

Brave the Atlantic League Graveyard & Garage of Horrors

Costume Contests for Kids Ages 13 and Under

Haunted Hay Maze, Face Painter, Balloon Artist

$3 Craft Beers, Food Trucks, Music, and More

Limited edition Halloween Merchandise for Sale

FREE Halloween Shirt with 2019 Season Ticket Deposit

Join us this Thursday at 214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC!

Get a sneak preview of the chills and thrills coming to 214 Lindsay Street in Downtown High Point!

FULL TICKET PRICING & DEPOSITS HERE!

Rockers Merchandise

On Sale at the Team Offices Monday – Friday. Kids Clothing Now Too!

Stop in at the team offices beginning on Monday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday and shop for the official team merchandise.

214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262

SEASON TICKET DEPOSITS NOW OPEN ONLINE!

Get seat priority now with a price point for everyone.

Season Ticket Deposits

Online season ticket deposits are now open with priority for picking out your 2019 seats this spring. Season ticket deposits are only $50 per seat except Club Seats – $250 deposit per seat for Club Seats.

Season Ticket Holder benefits:

No Ticket Goes Unused

Invitations to Special Events

Annual Gift

High Point Baseball Bucks

Membership Card & Discounts

Discount on Youth Baseball Camps and Clinics

Free Kids Club Memberships