High Point Rockers Progress Party THIS Thursday Oct. 4th
BB&T Point Progress Party Thursday, Oct. 4th at 6:00PM – Special Halloween Event with a Haunted Home & Limited Edition Shirts!
Escape the Haunted Home of the Rockers
Brave the Atlantic League Graveyard & Garage of Horrors
Costume Contests for Kids Ages 13 and Under
Haunted Hay Maze, Face Painter, Balloon Artist
$3 Craft Beers, Food Trucks, Music, and More
Limited edition Halloween Merchandise for Sale
FREE Halloween Shirt with 2019 Season Ticket Deposit
Join us this Thursday at 214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC!
Get a sneak preview of the chills and thrills coming to 214 Lindsay Street in Downtown High Point!
FULL TICKET PRICING & DEPOSITS HERE!
Rockers Merchandise
On Sale at the Team Offices Monday – Friday. Kids Clothing Now Too!
Stop in at the team offices beginning on Monday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday and shop for the official team merchandise.
214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262
SEASON TICKET DEPOSITS NOW OPEN ONLINE!
Get seat priority now with a price point for everyone.
Season Ticket Deposits
Online season ticket deposits are now open with priority for picking out your 2019 seats this spring. Season ticket deposits are only $50 per seat except Club Seats – $250 deposit per seat for Club Seats.
Season Ticket Holder benefits:
No Ticket Goes Unused
Invitations to Special Events
Annual Gift
High Point Baseball Bucks
Membership Card & Discounts
Discount on Youth Baseball Camps and Clinics
Free Kids Club Memberships
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.