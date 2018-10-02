N.C. State and East Carolina to play ‘pick-up’ football game on December 1

N.C. State lost its home game with West Virginia and East Carolina lost its road game the same weekend at Virginia Tech, both seeing games go away, due to Hurricane Florence….Now comes some real fancy Hurricane Relief….The Wolfpack and Pirates, N.C. State and ECU, have a ‘Pick-Up’ football game now set at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, for December 1….

You can call it a “Replacement Game”, or make it be known an “Add-on” game, but this is a ‘Pick-up Game’, unlike what a lot of us play on Thanksgiving morning….By pick-up game, we mean the teams have picked up another game, to replace the ones that got cancelled….

No chance for State to play West Virginia on December 1….No chance for ECU to get together with Va. Tech on December 1….West Virginia has plans to be playing in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 1 and Virginia Tech, still has their sights set on the ACC Title Game, on that first Saturday in December/Dec. 1…….

If by some strange twist of fate, N.C. State finds itself playing for its first ACC Title since 1979, and that would mean the Pack representing the Atlantic Division of the ACC in the Title Tilt, the Wolfpack would have to pass on the Dec. 1 contest, where they would be hosting East Carolina….

N.C. State would still have to defeat Clemson, Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Louisville to make it/guarantee a trip to Charlotte, for the ACC Championship, on December 1…..

So right now, as of today, October 2, 2018, we are looking at N.C. State vs. East Carolina, in Carter-Finley Stadium, on December 1, to close out the regular season portion, of both teams(State and ECU’s) 2018 schedules……

$$$$$ Here is what former Gibsonville High School basketball player and N.C. State Athletics Director Debbie Yow, is saying about the December 1 matchup:

“This replacement game makes sense for both schools,” said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. “NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We’re pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team.”

*****Here is how the ‘Pick-Up’ Game set-up looks from both teams’ websites……..*****

From www.theacc.com by way of:

(courtesy of NC State Athletics, GoPack.com)

*****Matchup replaces West Virginia game lost due to Hurricane Florence*****

Raleigh, N.C. – The NC State football team has added a matchup with in-state opponent ECU on Saturday, December 1 at noon at Carter-Finley Stadium, it was announced on Tuesday.

The game replaces the Wolfpack’s originally scheduled contest with West Virginia, which was unable to be played due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence. The noon kickoff on December 1 is necessary to not conflict with a concert at PNC Arena that evening, since stadium complex parking is shared.

The game will be played unless NC State or ECU qualify for their respective conference championship games.

“While we remain focused on ACC play, we’re glad to schedule this game should it be needed,” said Head Coach Dave Doeren.

All season tickets and parking for the originally scheduled NC State game with West Virginia will be honored for the ECU game on December 1. If the game is not played, ticket holders will be refunded at that time.

Fans who purchased single game tickets for the West Virginia game through a point of sale other than NC State Athletics (i.e. the secondary market) will need to contact the seller directly regarding those ticket purchases.

The original West Virginia visiting team ticket allotment has been provided to ECU. Additional details will be available through ECU’s ticket office regarding their allotment. Any tickets purchased through the West Virginia ticket office have been canceled and will not be valid for the December 1 game.

On Monday, October 8, NC State will make available to Wolfpack Club members a limited number of single game tickets for the game with ECU.

Additionally, NC State and ECU have agreed to an extension of their longstanding series with games in Raleigh in 2025 and in Greenville in 2028. The teams are already scheduled to open the 2019 season in Raleigh and will play in Greenville in 2022.

NC State and East Carolina intend to utilize the December 1 game to further assist those impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence. Additional details will be announced regarding those ongoing efforts.

**********from the East Carolina Football website at CLICK HERE:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In addition to extending its home-and-home football series with games in 2025 and 2028, ECU and NC State have agreed to play at noon on Dec. 1, 2018 at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium should either team not advance to their respective conference championship game according to a joint announcement by both institutions Tuesday.

While the Pirates and Wolfpack already had an agreement in place for meetings in 2019 and 2022 to renew a 29-game series dating back 1970, the two programs formally extended the deal with two more contests. ECU will return to Carter-Finley Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 and NC State will visit Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 3, 2028.

“The opportunity to extend the football series with NC State is of great importance to ECU, the region and our fan base,” ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said. “We had to make that decision Monday in order to formalize an agreement to capitalize on this opportunity and we are pleased that we could bring this to formal contract.”

ECU and NC State each had an opening for a 12th regular season game following cancellations on Sept. 15 because of Hurricane Florence. The storm, which claimed nearly 40 deaths in the state of North Carolina alone, continues to delay recovery efforts today.

NC State’s home contest against West Virginia and ECU’s road matchup at Virginia Tech were just two of 13 football games involving solely Division I programs which were cancelled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and several other states prior to Florence’s landfall on Sept. 14.

The American Athletic Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference title games are each scheduled for Dec. 1.

ECU currently owns a 2-2 overall record (0-1 AAC/East Division) prior to Saturday’s visit to Temple. NC State is 4-0 (1-0 ACC/Atlantic Division) before hosting Boston College Saturday.

Pirate Club members and football season ticket holders will receive information how to purchase tickets through ECU’s allotment when all details are finalized.

FUTURE ECU-NC STATE SERIES

previously announced

2019 – ECU at NC State (Aug. 31)

2022 – NC State at ECU (Sept. 3)

additions

2025 – ECU at NC State (Aug. 30)

2028 – NC State at ECU (Sept. 2)