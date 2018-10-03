Adidas executive Jim Gatto’s attorney says he paid Dennis Smith’s family $40,000 to make sure Smith played college basketball at N.C. State

*****Here is a breakdown on this news coming in from the News and Observer, in Raleigh……..*****

Adidas executive Jim Gatto paying guard Dennis Smith $40,000 to insure that Smith played college basketball at N.C. State???

That’s what Gatto’s attorney told the judge in Federal Court on Tuesday and if the allegations are confirmed, then,

the NCAA could charge N.C. State with violating its recruiting rules. That opens up the school’s basketball program to sanctions.

In response, here are N.C. State Athletic Director Debbie Yow’s comments:

“We’ve worked tirelessly to establish a culture of compliance and accountability within NC State Athletics. When that culture is threatened we will always act appropriately. If any former employee was involved, they knew they were breaking the rules and chose to keep it hidden. We have no tolerance for those who would choose to damage the reputation of this great university. NC State will continue to operate with integrity, winning the right way and succeeding with character. We will continue to fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and keep the NCAA updated throughout this process.”

The word is the money was funneled to Dennis Smith through an N.C. State assistant basketball coach….

