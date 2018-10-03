College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Takes Third at Gordin Classic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Guilford College’s men’s golf team placed third among 13 teams at the 28th Gordin Collegiate Classic at the Columbus Country Club in Tuesday. The Quakers fired the second-lowest team score (285) in Tuesday’s third and final round to finish 17 strokes behind tournament champion Illinois Wesleyan University (285-278-287-850). Top-ranked Emory University (286-291-279-856) finished second.

Guilford started the day in fifth place, but moved up two spots thanks to subpar rounds from Kell Graham (70), Josh Hill (71), and James Mishoe (71) on the par-72, 7.098-yard layout in central Ohio. Sophomore Louis Lambert rebounded from a 17-over 36-hole total in Monday’s play with a one-over 73 that provided Guilford’s fourth score. Jack Lee turned in a 79 Tuesday.

Mishoe shot four-under 70-71-71-212 to place fourth in the 78-man field and earn all-tournament honors. Hill carded a one-under 71 around a second-round 72 to finish two-under at 214 in sixth place. Graham’s 70 Tuesday bumped him nine spots up to a share of 12th place at 72-74-70-216. Lee finished in a four-way share of 50th place at 74-78-79-231, two shots ahead of Lambert (81-79-73-233), who ended up tied for 55th.

Nobody could catch Monday leader Rob Wuethrich of Illinois Wesleyan who led wire-to-wire with a 69-71-69-209. He birdied the final hole Tuesday to finish one stroke better than Emory’s Logan Ryan (210). Wuethrich led a strong Titans’ effort that included Andrew Abel (214, T6) Ben Johnson (215, T10), and Drew Pershing (216, T12) among the tourney’s top-12 finishers.

Emory’s Ryan and Matt Organisak led the top-ranked Eagles’ charge Tuesday with a 69 and 68 respectively. Ryan earned runner-up laurels by a stroke over his teammate, 210-211, thanks to a birdie on the final hole. Wuethrich, Ryan, Organisak, and North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Juan de Giacomi joined Mishoe as all-tournament team selections.

Hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University since 1991, the Gordin Collegiate Classic annually matches 12 of the best Division III teams, featuring most ­if not all ­ of the top-10 finishers from the previous spring’s Division III Championship tournament. This year’s event included 11 teams ranked among the top-25 in the current Division III Bushnell Golfweek Poll. Emory is ranked first, four spots ahead of Illinois Wesleyan. Guilford is ranked seventh in the poll.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers return home to prepare for the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational October 14-16 on the Sandestin Resort’s Raven Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Fla.