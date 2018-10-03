Elon Volleyball to Host Three CAA Matches in Four Days

ELON, N.C. – Returning home to Schar Center, Elon University volleyball has a busy weekend ahead as the team hosts three conference matches in four days, starting with a 7 p.m. contest against Towson on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The Phoenix (8-6, 0-3 CAA) then have a day off before a 2 p.m. meeting with James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 6, and a 1 p.m. match versus Delaware on Sunday, Oct. 7.

SERIES HISTORY

-Thursday marks the 11th meeting between Elon and Towson, with the Tigers (6-11, 1-3) holding a 9-1 advantage in the all-time series. Elon won the inaugural meeting 3-2 during the 1998 season.

-Towson earned a 3-1 decision in Alumni Gym on Sept. 22 last season in what was the CAA opener for both programs. The Tigers then earned a straight-set victory on their home court on Oct. 20.

-JMU (12-3, 4-0) won the CAA Championship for the second year in a row last season and currently sits atop the league standings. The Dukes own a 10-0 lead in the all-time series versus Elon.

-After falling to JMU 3-0 at home and 3-1 on the road last year, Elon met the No. 3 seed Dukes in the quarterfinals of the CAA Championship. The Phoenix won the opening set 30-28 and set four 25-23, but fell in the decisive set 15-9 to end the season.

-UD (6-10, 0-4) and Elon meet for the ninth time Sunday in a series the Blue Hens lead 6-2.

-Elon and UD split their regular-season meetings in 2017 with both teams winning at home. The Phoenix earned a five-set victory on Sept. 23, but the Blue Hens won a month later 3-1 on Oct. 22.

LAST TIME OUT

-Down 2-1 at Northeastern on Sept. 30, Elon forced a fifth set but came up just short against the Huskies, who edged the Phoenix 19-17.

-Kam Terry and Kodi Garcia both recorded double-doubles in the loss. Terry scored 15 kills with 17 digs while Garcia had 36 assists and 13 digs. It marked the fourth double-double of the season for both players.

-Natalie Cummins set career highs with nine kills, four digs, and nine blocks.

PERFECT STARTS

-Under head coach Mary Tendler, Elon opened its 2018 campaign 7-0 for the fifth time in program history. It marks the team’s best start since the Phoenix went 11-0 in 2009.

-The 7-0 streak is the second-best start during Tendler’s tenure at Elon. It surpasses a pair of 5-0 starts in 2010 and 2011.

-Susan Leonard’s 1993 team owns the program’s best start to a season at 21-0. The following year the team opened 12-0 to place second, followed by Tendler’s 2009 squad.

-Kay Yow’s 1974 team started off 7-0 before suffering its first defeat.

ALL-TOURNEY TEAMS

-Maddie Jaudon was named Co-MVP of the Charlotte Invitational after averaging 4.92 digs per set over the course of the three matches. She was also named to the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team.

-Kellyn Trowse was also named to the All-Tournament Team after posting two matches with double-digit kills with at least seven digs and three blocks in all three matches.

-Terry was named the Phoenix Classic MVP for the second-straight season after posting a pair of double-doubles against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

-Leah Daniel earned a spot on the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team after closing the weekend with an 18-kill, 4-error performance for a .350 hitting percentage against Gardner-Webb.

CAA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

-Terry was named CAA Player of the Week for the second week in a row Monday, Sept. 10, for her performance at the Wake Forest Invitational. The Marengo, Ohio native averaged 21.0 kills per set and finished with 63 kills through three matches. Against Georgia Southern, she came within one kill of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32.

-Terry previously earned the distinction on Monday, Sept. 3 after averaging 4.23 kills per set with a .296 hitting percentage in matches against North Carolina A&T, Evansville, N.C. Central, and Garder-Webb.

1K KILLS

-Terry reached 1,000 kills for her career in the first set against Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 24.

-With 1,169 career kills, the senior currently ranks eighth on Elon’s all-time leaders list.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

-Garcia was named one of 10 student-athletes to the Preseason All-CAA Team as an honorable mention.

-It marks the second straight season an Elon player has been named a preseason honorable mention after Sydney Busa earned the distinction and went on to be a First Team All-CAA honoree after the year in 2017.

-Garcia had 1,279 assists in 2017, tying for the most in a season in Elon’s Division I era and the second-most in program history on the way to earning CAA Rookie of the Year.

ITALIAN MADE

-Over Spring Break 2018, Elon volleyball went to Italy to visit Milan, Como, Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

-During the trip, the team visited Lake Como, the tiny villages that form the Five Lands “Cinque Terre,” the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Colosseum, the Vatican City and more.

-It also battled a pair of professional Italian volleyball teams.

THE SYDEL CURRY LOCKER ROOM

-Between the second and third sets Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T, Elon volleyball’s locker room was named in honor of Sydel Curry ’17.

-An early wedding gift from her brothers, Steph and Seth Curry, the team’s new locker room has officially been named the Sydel Curry Locker Room. Sydel walked down the aisle four days later in North Carolina.

UP NEXT

-Elon heads to Williamsburg, Va. next Sunday, Oct. 14, to take on the Tribe in a 1 p.m. match at Kaplan Arena.