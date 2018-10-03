Greensboro College Women’s Soccer downs the Pfeiffer Falcons in Conference Play, 2-1

Greensboro Downs Falcons In Conference Play, 2-1

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated the Falcons of Pfeiffer University in a thrilling match Wednesday, 2-1.

Junior Mercedes Bauza started the match off with an unassisted goal under three minutes of kick-off.

Greensboro’s one-goal lead did not last long.

The Falcons answered back less than two minutes later to tie the game at one.

The Pride began to struggle to connect with each other, until the 28th minute.

Angela Niles gained possession of the ball outside the 18-yard box and slid it in across the box.

Bauza charged into the box and booted the ball past the keeper’s right side to elevate Greensboro, 2-1.

The game came down to the wire as both teams battled for the conference win, but Greensboro emerged victorious.

“It was a big win today,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “Pfeiffer was probably the best match we’ve had the entire season so I have to give them credit because they tested us today.

“After both teams scored a cheap goal, the team settled in and got the nerves out of the way before we notched another one in before the half. After that, we just battled the last 45 minutes.

“There’s still a few things we need to work on, but that was the best overall performance from our attacking third. I’m excited for the girls. We will take the win.”

Kelsey Emrich remains undefeated in the goal after earning her eighth win of the season.

The Pride will now prepare for their trip to Methodist University on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kick-off. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.